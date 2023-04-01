Sign up
Photo 1732
Coastal Walk
Walked as far as the buildings on the point before heading left.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2023 9:42am
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
Joan Robillard
ace
What a beautiful view.
April 1st, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fantastic view
April 1st, 2023
