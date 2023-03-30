Previous
Maternity by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1731

Maternity

Won't be long now until these ewes are in the delivery shed on the right hand side. This flock are usually one of the first to deliver in Sandwick.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

