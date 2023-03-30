Sign up
Photo 1731
Maternity
Won't be long now until these ewes are in the delivery shed on the right hand side. This flock are usually one of the first to deliver in Sandwick.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6163
photos
163
followers
45
following
474% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
30th March 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
