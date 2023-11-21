Sign up
Previous
Photo 1843
Mousa Morning
A quick stop in a lay-by on the way to work this morning.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st November 2023 8:08am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such lovely colours.
November 21st, 2023
