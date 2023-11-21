Previous
Mousa Morning by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1843

Mousa Morning

A quick stop in a lay-by on the way to work this morning.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Such lovely colours.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise