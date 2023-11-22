Previous
Sheltered by lifeat60degrees
Sheltered

This must be the most sheltered tree in the village. Still showing plenty of leaves and this side of it will have shelter from all four sides. Making good use of the conditions.
22nd November 2023

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
