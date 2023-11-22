Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1844
Sheltered
This must be the most sheltered tree in the village. Still showing plenty of leaves and this side of it will have shelter from all four sides. Making good use of the conditions.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6640
photos
151
followers
40
following
505% complete
View this month »
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
Latest from all albums
149
3172
1842
1843
1106
3173
3174
1844
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd November 2023 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shelter
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close