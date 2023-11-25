Sign up
Previous
Photo 1845
Hebron Cottage
Hebron Cottage in Hoswick taking up about 2/3 of the building with the North Neuk to the right. Very sheltered in this spot.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
25th November 2023 11:06am
Tags
cottage
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
