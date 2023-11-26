Previous
Moonlight by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1846

Moonlight

A near full moon gave an unusual light, extra, for the second walk of the day.
Sunrise 8:28
Sunset 15:16
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
505% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous capture.
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise