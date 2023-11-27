Sign up
Photo 1847
Walking to Hoswick
The road to Hoswick on the right. Felt quite warm at this point but the sun soon disappeared to make it feel chilly again.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6651
photos
152
followers
40
following
506% complete
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th November 2023 1:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
