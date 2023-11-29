Sign up
Previous
Photo 1848
Burn Bridge
The various bridges along the burn are much more visible now that leaves and wild flowers have gone.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
29th November 2023 12:10pm
Tags
bridge
,
shetland
,
swinister
,
sndwick
Jo Worboys
Still looks an inviting walk as long as you are wrapped up
November 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 29th, 2023
