Washed Ashore by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1862

Washed Ashore

There are a number of creels set around Sandwick and I suspect this one broke away from its site and washed ashore during yesterday's gale. I did check to see if it was empty.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

