Photo 1862
Washed Ashore
There are a number of creels set around Sandwick and I suspect this one broke away from its site and washed ashore during yesterday's gale. I did check to see if it was empty.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
creel
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
