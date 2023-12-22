Sumburgh Departure

Previous
Left the house at 6 this morning to follow the bus along snow covered roads, that had just been gritted, to the airport. Incoming flight from Aberdeen had to circle the airport for around 40 minutes until runway was cleared and we boarded at 8:40. In the photo a shower of snow can just be seen in the top right hand edge and it came through before we could leave resulting in us sitting in the plane for 90 minutes until runway was cleared and plane de-iced. Then a relatively short 45 minute flight to Aberdeen which I thought was fine but some regular fliers thought was very bumpy. In any event here safe and sound.
Shortest day but the sun is above the horizon for another 50 minutes here compared to home. Quite noticeable this afternoon.
Suzanne ace
Interesting narrative to accompany geat story telling shot
December 22nd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Great airport photo.love your tartan fin on Loganair.
December 22nd, 2023  
