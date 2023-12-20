Previous
Sky Over Stove by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1860

Sky Over Stove

The red giving an early warning as to what was to come later in the day and tomorrow.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Fiery sky!
December 20th, 2023  
Ohhh....dystopian !
December 20th, 2023  
