Photo 1860
Sky Over Stove
The red giving an early warning as to what was to come later in the day and tomorrow.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
sunrise
stove
shetland
sandwick
Suzanne
ace
Fiery sky!
December 20th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....dystopian !
December 20th, 2023
