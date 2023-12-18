Previous
Burn of Catpund by lifeat60degrees
Burn of Catpund

Water levels fall fairly quickly in Shetland. I should have taken this yesterday when it would have been a torrent.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
Great shot, even if less water than yesterday.
December 18th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
The graduated tones are marvellous.
December 18th, 2023  
