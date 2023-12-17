Sign up
Photo 1858
You Will Not Pass
I was not risking the stepping stones today.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Tags
shetland
,
steppingstones
,
sandwick
