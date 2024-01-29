Sign up
Previous
Photo 1883
Checking the Lines
There were a few engineers out today checking the power lines. Was this after the storm check or a before the Wednesday storm check?
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th January 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
power
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful story telling pic! We still have non buried power lines in Vermont and they get damaged by stormy weather and falling trees.
January 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Looks a bit dangerous
January 29th, 2024
