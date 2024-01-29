Previous
Checking the Lines by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1883

Checking the Lines

There were a few engineers out today checking the power lines. Was this after the storm check or a before the Wednesday storm check?
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful story telling pic! We still have non buried power lines in Vermont and they get damaged by stormy weather and falling trees.
January 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Looks a bit dangerous
January 29th, 2024  
