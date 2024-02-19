Previous
View From the Door by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1899

View From the Door

Looking from inside an old ruin house next to the Ness Boating Club. View across the beach of a very modern house.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love the framing and contrasts
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise