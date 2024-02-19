Sign up
Photo 1899
View From the Door
Looking from inside an old ruin house next to the Ness Boating Club. View across the beach of a very modern house.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6834
photos
156
followers
40
following
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1897
3261
1898
3262
175
1130
1899
3263
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
19th February 2024 10:25am
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
virkie
,
eastshore
Suzanne
ace
Love the framing and contrasts
February 19th, 2024
