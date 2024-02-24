Previous
Sumburgh Head by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1902

Sumburgh Head

The sun is still reasonably low in the sky in the morning and as a result it takes quite a while before much of Sumburgh Head benefits from the sun's rays.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo…
February 24th, 2024  
