Previous
Photo 1903
Sea Views
Uninterrupted views here. No shelter from any easterly wind but I think I'd cope with that.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2024 9:06am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Andy Oz
Beautiful light you've captured there!
You're right, the views would be worth any wind.
February 25th, 2024
