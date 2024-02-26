Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1904
Guardian of the Rusty Heap
This digger had a fire many years ago and apart from the odd piece of it being taken for parts it has not moved. I suspect in theory it belongs to an insurance company who will just let it rust.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6852
photos
155
followers
39
following
521% complete
View this month »
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
Latest from all albums
1902
3268
177
1903
3269
178
1904
3270
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th February 2024 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
digger
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
rompa
Pat Knowles
ace
Great title!! An expensive machine to let rust!
February 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close