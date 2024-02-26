Previous
Guardian of the Rusty Heap by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1904

Guardian of the Rusty Heap

This digger had a fire many years ago and apart from the odd piece of it being taken for parts it has not moved. I suspect in theory it belongs to an insurance company who will just let it rust.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Pat Knowles ace
Great title!! An expensive machine to let rust!
February 26th, 2024  
