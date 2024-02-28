Sign up
Photo 1906
Covering
This patch of heather, and in summer numerous flowers with a variety of colours has always caught my eye. There is no obvious reason for the plank of wood but it is slowly being covered by the plant life.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2024 9:22am
Tags
heather
,
shetland
,
sandwick
