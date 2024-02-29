Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1907
Down the Hoswick Road
If you are walking uphill into the wind having a camera to take a photograph is an excuse when taking a rest.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6858
photos
155
followers
39
following
522% complete
View this month »
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
Latest from all albums
1904
3270
3271
1905
1906
3272
1907
3273
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th February 2024 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sandwick
,
hoswick
,
shetland.
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the red
February 29th, 2024
Andy Oz
I've used that excuse myself many a time. :)
February 29th, 2024
Mallory
ace
This is the most gorgeous shot.
February 29th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
February 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close