Down the Hoswick Road by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1907

Down the Hoswick Road

If you are walking uphill into the wind having a camera to take a photograph is an excuse when taking a rest.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Joan Robillard ace
Love the red
February 29th, 2024  
Andy Oz
I've used that excuse myself many a time. :)
February 29th, 2024  
Mallory ace
This is the most gorgeous shot.
February 29th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
February 29th, 2024  
