Previous
Photo 1908
Westvoe
The sky beginning to brighten as I headed down to Sumburgh Airport this morning.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6860
photos
154
followers
39
following
522% complete
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
3271
1905
1906
3272
1907
3273
1908
3274
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
1st March 2024 7:23am
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
westvoe
Corinne C
ace
Awesome waves and sky
March 1st, 2024
