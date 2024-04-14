Sign up
Photo 1932
Swinister Trail
Drying up and filling in with green growth.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
shetland
sandwick
swinister
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's lovely to see things turning green again.
April 14th, 2024
