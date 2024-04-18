Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1933
Puffin
This guy looked very unconcerned about the rain falling over him.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6964
photos
149
followers
39
following
529% complete
View this month »
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
Latest from all albums
3319
3320
1143
1144
3321
198
3322
1933
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
18th April 2024 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
puffin
,
sumburgh
Linda Godwin
Love the water droplets on him as he is all tucked in tight.
April 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close