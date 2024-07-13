Sign up
Previous
Photo 1997
Hawkbit
I leave a large part of my grass uncut for most of the summer and as a result I get a bountiful supply of Hawkbit growing.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7192
photos
148
followers
39
following
547% complete
View this month »
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
Latest from all albums
251
3406
1996
1168
252
3407
1997
3408
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
hawkbit
,
sandwick
