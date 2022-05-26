Sign up
3 / 365
Redshank
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5745
photos
173
followers
44
following
0% complete
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th May 2022 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
redshank
,
boddam
