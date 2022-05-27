Sign up
4 / 365
Curlew Nest
I nearly stood on this nest. I wasn't expecting it at all and I quickly made a retreat and the adult bird just as quickly came back to the nest.
I have been aware for a number of years of Curlews in this field but mainly on the far side so this was totally unexpected.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5747
photos
173
followers
44
following
Tags
nest
,
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
