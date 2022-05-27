Previous
Next
Curlew Nest by lifeat60degrees
4 / 365

Curlew Nest

I nearly stood on this nest. I wasn't expecting it at all and I quickly made a retreat and the adult bird just as quickly came back to the nest.

I have been aware for a number of years of Curlews in this field but mainly on the far side so this was totally unexpected.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise