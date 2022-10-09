Sign up
44 / 365
Guillemot
Something not right with this guillemot just off the Hoswick Beach. Rarely see them ashore at this time of year. Not obviously suffering from bird flu as some birds I've seen this year.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Birds
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th October 2022 10:21am
Tags
shetland
,
guillemot
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
