Winter's Colours by lifeat60degrees
45 / 365

Winter's Colours

It felt wintry today and the colours at Hay's Dock and this Tystie (Black Guillemot) blend in well.

This is a colour photo just no colour to be seen.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
