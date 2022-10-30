Sign up
48 / 365
Lapwing
A few Lapwing's visible on this mornings walk. Most of the breeding birds head south, some stay and we get some migrants coming in and over-wintering.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th October 2022 11:43am
Tags
shetland
,
lapwing
,
sandwick
,
sannick
