Lapwing by lifeat60degrees
48 / 365

Lapwing

A few Lapwing's visible on this mornings walk. Most of the breeding birds head south, some stay and we get some migrants coming in and over-wintering.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980
