Previous
Next
Meadow Pipit by lifeat60degrees
49 / 365

Meadow Pipit

I'm assuming Meadow Pipit due to the backward claw but could be wrong. Large number of Robins about today - must have been blown in yesterday.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise