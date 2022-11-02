Sign up
49 / 365
Meadow Pipit
I'm assuming Meadow Pipit due to the backward claw but could be wrong. Large number of Robins about today - must have been blown in yesterday.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5951
photos
167
followers
44
following
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd November 2022 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
pipit
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
