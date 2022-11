Purple Sandpiper

After a lovely walk around Scatness I went for a walk along the West Voe beach at Sumburgh.



Birds visible to day either on the beach or just offshore were Purple Sandpipers, Dunlin, Sanderlings, Snow Buntings, Twite, Turnstone, Long Tailed Duck and, of course, Starling and House Sparrow. There was also a couple of duck that I couldn't identify.