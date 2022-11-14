Great Spotted Woodpecker

There have been woodpeckers in the village for about 6 weeks and definite evidence of them in the garden but until today I'd not seen one in the garden. Fascinating to watch her (it is a she) taking pine cones off the neigbours tree and wedging them is a fork in branches and pecking away at the seeds. This one also has a ring on its left leg and I'm told that one was caught at Leebitton last week so could be the same bird.



Described in the Shetland birdbook as "Scare migrant, with occasional autumn influxes"