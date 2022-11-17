Previous
Meal Branch by lifeat60degrees
Meal Branch

This is one of the woodpecker's perch's where she lodges the cones that she takes off the tree and then proceeds to take out all the seeds.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
