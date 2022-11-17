Sign up
54 / 365
Meal Branch
This is one of the woodpecker's perch's where she lodges the cones that she takes off the tree and then proceeds to take out all the seeds.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5971
photos
167
followers
44
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Latest from all albums
2800
2801
2802
53
2803
2804
54
2805
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Birds
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
shetland
,
sandwick
