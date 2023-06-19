Previous
Half Asleep by lifeat60degrees
108 / 365

Half Asleep

This Redshank really looks like it is asleep on the fence post. I'm asssuming it has one leg up and hasn't lost one but I don't really know.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Dianne
Love that pose and it must’ve been tired not to fly away as you approached.
June 19th, 2023  
