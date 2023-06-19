Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
108 / 365
Half Asleep
This Redshank really looks like it is asleep on the fence post. I'm asssuming it has one leg up and hasn't lost one but I don't really know.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6324
photos
157
followers
43
following
29% complete
View this month »
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Latest from all albums
106
3015
107
1759
3016
1760
3017
108
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th June 2023 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
redshank
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Dianne
Love that pose and it must’ve been tired not to fly away as you approached.
June 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close