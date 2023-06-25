Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Sunday Curlew
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6337
photos
157
followers
43
following
29% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th June 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
