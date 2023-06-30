Sign up
110 / 365
Bog Cotton
It's been quite a good year for Bog Cotton but not got a decent photo yet and with the amount of rain forecast over the next few days it may not look very good thereafter.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
bogcotton
,
swinister
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful field
June 30th, 2023
