Bog Cotton by lifeat60degrees
110 / 365

Bog Cotton

It's been quite a good year for Bog Cotton but not got a decent photo yet and with the amount of rain forecast over the next few days it may not look very good thereafter.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
30% complete

Corinne C ace
Beautiful field
June 30th, 2023  
