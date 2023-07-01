Previous
Wagtail

The first full day of the School Holidays got off to its usual start as it rained heavily most of the day. It would appear that the young Wagtails sensed there were fewer people about as well as they played happily on the school playing fields.
1st July 2023

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

