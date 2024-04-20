Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
Wild Orchid
First sign of a wild orchid coming through in the grass. Seems early this year. Makes cutting the grass more of a challenge as I look to mow rould them.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th April 2024 2:40pm
Tags
orchid
,
shetland
,
sandwick
