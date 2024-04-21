Sign up
201 / 365
Blending In
The Trurnstone had, more or less, the same colours as the beach.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Taken
21st April 2024 4:05pm
Tags
shetland
,
turnstone
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
