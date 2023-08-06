Sign up
124 / 365
Sea Campion
A very good year for Sea Campion at Grutness.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
0
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
shetland
,
campion
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, lovely capture with the rocks
August 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
That’s a very pretty flower…never see it before.
August 6th, 2023
