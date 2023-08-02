Previous
Devil's-bit Scabious by lifeat60degrees
123 / 365

Devil's-bit Scabious

For some reason the field next to us has not been cut this year (so far). As a result the wild flowers are getting a good run for their money.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise