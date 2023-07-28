Sign up
Wild Angelica
Seems to be enjoying the weather.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
wild
,
shetland
,
angelica
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2023
