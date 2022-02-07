Sign up
38 / 365
Monochrome Tie Dye
I wanted to see what it looked like in B/W.
Happy Monday, all.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
1
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3370
photos
203
followers
266
following
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Tags
tiedye
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2022
Diana
ace
Oh I like this, I used to do a lot in the 70's 😊
February 7th, 2022
