Monochrome Tie Dye by linnypinny
38 / 365

Monochrome Tie Dye

I wanted to see what it looked like in B/W.
Happy Monday, all.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Oh I like this, I used to do a lot in the 70's 😊
February 7th, 2022  
