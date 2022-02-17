Previous
Up Close And Personal by linnypinny
48 / 365

Up Close And Personal

with a sunflower...Thanks for dropping by ♥
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
KWind ace
Super B&W. I love how you filled the frame.
February 17th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful softness and depth.
February 17th, 2022  
katy ace
This is so beautiful! These petals look like soft flowing fabric
February 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
It is like you are looking deep into the flower.
February 17th, 2022  
