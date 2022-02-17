Sign up
Previous
Next
48 / 365
Up Close And Personal
with a sunflower...Thanks for dropping by ♥
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3380
photos
205
followers
257
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 in 2022
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
13th February 2018 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2022
KWind
ace
Super B&W. I love how you filled the frame.
February 17th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful softness and depth.
February 17th, 2022
katy
ace
This is so beautiful! These petals look like soft flowing fabric
February 17th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
It is like you are looking deep into the flower.
February 17th, 2022
