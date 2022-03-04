Sign up
63 / 365
Blue Skies
An oldie with an edit for today's word and color. Thanks for flying by ♥
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Album
365 in 2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot A530
Taken
17th September 2013 4:55am
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
birds
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Diana
ace
Gorgeous sky and lovely bird silhouettes.
March 4th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Birds do love perching high in the sky, great capture!
March 4th, 2022
