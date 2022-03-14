Previous
Do Not Open by linnypinny
73 / 365

Do Not Open

So I joined online WW yesterday - not impressed with the App, but maybe I'll get accustomed to using it. I shouldn't have a Kit Kat, but a pic would do well for today's color ♥
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
20% complete

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Lol, better not…….although….
March 14th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking red shot.
March 14th, 2022  
KV ace
Yum!
March 14th, 2022  
