86 / 365
Meet Slushy
He watched over my work station at the office for years...now he's in charge of my home computer. Happy Saturday, all.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3418
photos
203
followers
257
following
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Tags
purple
,
turtle
,
linnypinny-sc
,
rainbow2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Doesn't look any worse for the wear.
March 26th, 2022
