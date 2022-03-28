Previous
Mostly Red by linnypinny
88 / 365

Mostly Red

A closeup of my dusting cloth (no, I'm not cleaning...found it looking for red things!) Thanks for stopping by.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
24% complete

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Nice pov for this shot.
March 28th, 2022  
bruni ace
I like how it fills up the frame and of course the vibrant red.
March 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
