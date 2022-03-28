Sign up
88 / 365
Mostly Red
A closeup of my dusting cloth (no, I'm not cleaning...found it looking for red things!) Thanks for stopping by.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3420
photos
203
followers
257
following
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
7
2
365 in 2022
FinePix F850EXR
31st March 2014 4:52pm
Tags
red
,
duster
,
rainbow2022
winghong_ho
Nice pov for this shot.
March 28th, 2022
bruni
ace
I like how it fills up the frame and of course the vibrant red.
March 28th, 2022
