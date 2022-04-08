Previous
Next
Wise Words by linnypinny
99 / 365

Wise Words

Enjoy your weekend, my 365ers.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and I agree, it is wise words.
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise