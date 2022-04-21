Sign up
111 / 365
The Little One
Heading out for some shopping soon - I'll be going to the same shop where I purchased this yogi back in December - would love to find more! Have a great day and thanks for dropping by ♥
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2022
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
21st April 2022 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-bw
,
30-shots2022
winghong_ho
Nice perspective.
April 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
What a lovely composition, good luck with your shopping! I am sure he would love a partner ;-)
April 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This looks great.
April 21st, 2022
